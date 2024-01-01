Powell Library

The Powell Library offers access to the UCLA Film and TV Archive, the country’s second-largest after the Library of Congress, with more than 350,000 movies and 160,000 TV shows. It’s only open to researchers, but regular screenings take place at the state-of-the-art Billy Wilder Theater in the Hammer Museum.

