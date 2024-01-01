The Powell Library offers access to the UCLA Film and TV Archive, the country’s second-largest after the Library of Congress, with more than 350,000 movies and 160,000 TV shows. It’s only open to researchers, but regular screenings take place at the state-of-the-art Billy Wilder Theater in the Hammer Museum.
Nearby Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood attractions
0.11 MILES
Near the Film and Television Archive in UCLA, this museum presents oft-intriguing ethno-exhibits. Previous multimedia shows have explored everything from…
3. Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden
0.21 MILES
Located northeast of Royce Quad at the sprawling UCLA campus is this verdant sculpture garden, considered one of the most comprehensive in the country…
4. University of California, Los Angeles
0.23 MILES
Founded in 1919, the alma mater of Jim Morrison, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Jackie Robinson ranks among the nation’s top universities. The campus is vast:…
0.28 MILES
Designed by Richard Meier, the Broad Art Center houses the UCLA visual-arts programs and an MFA student gallery.
6. Mildred E Mathias Botanical Garden
0.49 MILES
In the southeastern corner of the UCLA campus, the seven-acre Mildred E Mathias Botanical Garden harbors more than 3000 native and exotic plants and…
0.85 MILES
Originally a vanity project of the late oil tycoon Armand Hammer, this UCLA-affiliated museum has become a widely respected art space. The museum really…
8. Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery
0.93 MILES
You'll be spending quiet time with entertainment heavyweights at this compact cemetery, hidden behind Wilshire Blvd's wall of high-rise towers. The…