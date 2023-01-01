Fowler Museum at UCLA

Near the Film and Television Archive in UCLA, this museum presents oft-intriguing ethno-exhibits. Previous multimedia shows have explored everything from the dance and fashion subcultures of Johannesburg to the extraordinary jewelry of India's Thar Desert. The museum's permanent silver collection includes a chalice reputedly gifted to Rasputin by his lover, the Empress of Russia, as well as an impressive set of 16th-century English plates, engraved with scenes depicting the adventures of Hercules.