Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery

You'll be spending quiet time with entertainment heavyweights at this compact cemetery, hidden behind Wilshire Blvd's wall of high-rise towers. The northeast mausoleum houses Marilyn Monroe's simple crypt, while just south of it, the Sanctuary of Love harbors Dean Martin's crypt. Beneath the central lawn lie a number of iconic names, including actress Natalie Wood, pin-up Bettie Page, and crooner Roy Orbison (the latter lies in an unmarked grave to the left of a marker labeled 'Grandma Martha Monroe').

On the opposite side of the driveway skirting the lawn's southern edge are the graves of numerous other legends, including Jack Lemmon, Billy Wilder and Peter Falk. South of Farrah Fawcett's grave, the Gardens of Serenity is where you'll find TV's favorite mom, Florence Henderson (aka Carol Brady). More recent long-term residents include actress Alexis Arquette, Playboy impresario Hugh Hefner and comedian Tim Conway.