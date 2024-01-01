One of the most popular corners of Rodeo Dr is this kitschy, cobbled outdoor mall, lined with mock-European facades and home to a small but exclusive cache of European fashion boutiques and galleries. There's a popular cafe at the southern end, though you'll be seeing more selfie-obsessed tourists than actual stars.
Via Rodeo
Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood
Nearby Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood attractions
0.09 MILES
Rodeo Dr is home to Frank Lloyd Wright's 1953 commercial-residential creation Anderton Court. The complex features an angular ramp leading up and around a…
0.1 MILES
Radiating a Spanish Colonial vibe, this soothing courtyard garden connects Beverly Dr with Canon. It was built by the developers of the Montage to create…
0.15 MILES
It might be pricey and unapologetically pretentious, but no trip to LA would be complete without a saunter along Rodeo Dr, the famous three-block ribbon…
0.27 MILES
The main lure of the Paley Center, located in a crisp white building by Getty Center architect Richard Meier, is its mind-boggling archive of TV and radio…
0.38 MILES
Just north of Santa Monica Blvd is the rather eclectic O'Neill House, built in 1988. While it doesn’t have a famous architect, its free-form, art nouveau…
0.7 MILES
Alumni of the only major public school in Beverly Hills include rockers Slash and Lenny Kravitz, and actors Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Cage, Richard…
0.95 MILES
Run by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, this powerful, deeply moving museum uses interactive technology to engage visitors in discussion and contemplation…
1.22 MILES
Affectionately known as the ‘Pink Palace,’ the Beverly Hills Hotel has served as unofficial hobnobbing headquarters for the industry elite since 1912. In…