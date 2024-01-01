Via Rodeo

Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood

One of the most popular corners of Rodeo Dr is this kitschy, cobbled outdoor mall, lined with mock-European facades and home to a small but exclusive cache of European fashion boutiques and galleries. There's a popular cafe at the southern end, though you'll be seeing more selfie-obsessed tourists than actual stars.

1. Anderton Court

0.09 MILES

Rodeo Dr is home to Frank Lloyd Wright's 1953 commercial-residential creation Anderton Court. The complex features an angular ramp leading up and around a…

2. Beverly Canon Gardens

0.1 MILES

Radiating a Spanish Colonial vibe, this soothing courtyard garden connects Beverly Dr with Canon. It was built by the developers of the Montage to create…

3. Rodeo Drive

0.15 MILES

It might be pricey and unapologetically pretentious, but no trip to LA would be complete without a saunter along Rodeo Dr, the famous three-block ribbon…

4. Paley Center for Media

0.27 MILES

The main lure of the Paley Center, located in a crisp white building by Getty Center architect Richard Meier, is its mind-boggling archive of TV and radio…

5. O’Neill House

0.38 MILES

Just north of Santa Monica Blvd is the rather eclectic O'Neill House, built in 1988. While it doesn’t have a famous architect, its free-form, art nouveau…

6. Beverly Hills High School

0.7 MILES

Alumni of the only major public school in Beverly Hills include rockers Slash and Lenny Kravitz, and actors Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Cage, Richard…

7. Museum of Tolerance

0.95 MILES

Run by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, this powerful, deeply moving museum uses interactive technology to engage visitors in discussion and contemplation…

8. Beverly Hills Hotel

1.22 MILES

Affectionately known as the ‘Pink Palace,’ the Beverly Hills Hotel has served as unofficial hobnobbing headquarters for the industry elite since 1912. In…