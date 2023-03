Long before the city was flooded with farmers markets, there was the farmers market. Fresh produce, roasted nuts, doughnuts, cheeses, blini – you’ll find them all at this 1934 landmark. Casual and kid friendly, it’s a fun place for a browse, snack or for people-watching.

From late May to mid-September it holds the Summer Music Series (7pm to 9pm). On Thursday nights it’s all jazz, and on Fridays the bands can range from zydeco to pop.

Parking is free for the first 1½ hours with validation.