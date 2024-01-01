Wall Project

West Hollywood & Mid-City

LoginSave

Ten slabs of the old Berlin Wall, augmented by well known street artists, are on display on the lawn of a Wilshire high-rise across the street from LACMA as part of the global Wall Project, curated by the fabulous Wende Museum in Culver City. It's the largest stretch of the wall outside of Germany – LA and Berlin are sister cities.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Griffith in Blue

    Griffith Observatory

    5.09 MILES

    With eyes on both the galaxy above and palm-flanked boulevards below, the Griffith Observatory hovers above LA like a hulking spacecraft. This is one of…

  • People entering Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm, celebrating a Southern California Halloween tradition, on October 14, 2013.

    Knott’s Berry Farm

    25.57 MILES

    What started as a simple berry farm is now a sprawling 160-acre operation with rides, live shows and lovable Peanuts characters roaming the grounds. Knott…

  • VENICE BEACH, USA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2016: The crowded Venice Beach Boardwalk. Lots of people are strolling down the boardwalk. On the sides there are several shops and palm trees.

    Venice Boardwalk

    8.42 MILES

    Prepare for a sensory overload on Venice's Boardwalk, a one-of-a-kind experience. Buff bodybuilders brush elbows with street performers and sellers of…

  • Santa Monica Pier

    Santa Monica Pier

    8.93 MILES

    Once the very end of the legendary Route 66 and still the object of a tourist love affair, this much-photographed pier dates back to 1908 and is the city…

  • The Broad Museum of Los Angeles.

    Broad

    6.22 MILES

    From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…

  • Getty Center, exterior.

    Getty Center

    6.78 MILES

    In its billion-dollar, in-the-clouds perch, high above the city grit and grime, the Getty Center presents triple delights: a stellar art collection …

  • Universal Studios Hollywood

    Universal Studios Hollywood

    5.22 MILES

    Dodge dinosaurs, hang with Homer Simpson and morph into a Minion on the sometimes hair-raising, always entertaining attractions at Universal Studios…

View more attractions

Nearby West Hollywood & Mid-City attractions

1. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

0.07 MILES

The depth and wealth of the collection at the largest museum in the western US is stunning. LACMA holds all the major players – Rembrandt, Cézanne,…

2. Academy Museum

0.16 MILES

The future home of the museum of the Oscars is scheduled to open in late 2019.

3. Craft Contemporary

0.16 MILES

This well-respected, intimate, three-story museum features an eclectic mix of world-renowned and local up-and-coming artists in the folk and craft art…

4. Petersen Automotive Museum

0.17 MILES

A four-story ode to the auto, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a treat even for those who can’t tell a piston from a carburetor. A headlights-to-brake…

5. La Brea Tar Pits & Museum

0.19 MILES

Mammoths, saber-toothed cats and dire wolves roamed LA's savanna in prehistoric times. We know this because of an archaeological trove of skulls and bones…

6. Ace Gallery

0.55 MILES

This amazing gallery sprawls an entire floor of the Desmond Building (c 1927). The art is all modern-edged, including minimalist canvases, strobing video…

7. Original Farmers Market

0.67 MILES

Long before the city was flooded with farmers markets, there was the farmers market. Fresh produce, roasted nuts, doughnuts, cheeses, blini – you’ll find…

8. Zimmer Children’s Museum

0.69 MILES

In the Jewish Federation Center, this charming museum brims with interactive exhibits that gently teach kids about tolerance, generosity and community…