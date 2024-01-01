Ten slabs of the old Berlin Wall, augmented by well known street artists, are on display on the lawn of a Wilshire high-rise across the street from LACMA as part of the global Wall Project, curated by the fabulous Wende Museum in Culver City. It's the largest stretch of the wall outside of Germany – LA and Berlin are sister cities.
Wall Project
West Hollywood & Mid-City
Nearby West Hollywood & Mid-City attractions
1. Los Angeles County Museum of Art
0.07 MILES
The depth and wealth of the collection at the largest museum in the western US is stunning. LACMA holds all the major players – Rembrandt, Cézanne,…
0.16 MILES
The future home of the museum of the Oscars is scheduled to open in late 2019.
0.16 MILES
This well-respected, intimate, three-story museum features an eclectic mix of world-renowned and local up-and-coming artists in the folk and craft art…
0.17 MILES
A four-story ode to the auto, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a treat even for those who can’t tell a piston from a carburetor. A headlights-to-brake…
0.19 MILES
Mammoths, saber-toothed cats and dire wolves roamed LA's savanna in prehistoric times. We know this because of an archaeological trove of skulls and bones…
0.55 MILES
This amazing gallery sprawls an entire floor of the Desmond Building (c 1927). The art is all modern-edged, including minimalist canvases, strobing video…
0.67 MILES
Long before the city was flooded with farmers markets, there was the farmers market. Fresh produce, roasted nuts, doughnuts, cheeses, blini – you’ll find…
0.69 MILES
In the Jewish Federation Center, this charming museum brims with interactive exhibits that gently teach kids about tolerance, generosity and community…