This well-respected, intimate, three-story museum features an eclectic mix of world-renowned and local up-and-coming artists in the folk and craft art worlds. The museum's goal is to straddle the lines between the contemporary-art, socio-political movements and craft media you don't always see: fiber arts, metal working, book-binding and more. Hands-on workshops (many family-friendly and mostly on Thursdays through Sundays) help pass along that knowledge.

Exhibits change every few months, so check for closing dates.

The gift store is one of the best in town, with hand-crafted gifts, including many by local makers, with an emphasis on jewelry, housewares, textiles and games.

Validated parking ($5) is available at 5750 Courtyard Pl; enter off Wilshire Blvd, between Masselin St and Curson Ave.