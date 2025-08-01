Craggy headlands, foamy waves crashing against sea stacks, wildflowers blowing in the wind, fog that’s simultaneously eerie and beautiful – you’ve almost certainly seen Mendocino’s coastline. It’s one of the most iconic (and most photographed) stretches of California. Yet the county somehow flies under the radar. About three hours north of San Francisco, Mendocino feels untamed and quiet compared to California’s more famous, more buttoned-up wine and beach towns. Life moves slower here, in the best way: mornings stretch into afternoons, traffic doesn’t exist, and there’s always time to stop and watch the Pacific do its thing.

With 90 miles (145km) of coastline and 24 state and national parks in Mendocino County, you don’t have to pick between the ocean, redwoods or wine country. Here, you’ll find it all in one trip. Add in sipping local pinot noir and bubbly, staying in Victorian-style B&Bs and browsing art galleries and indie bookstores, and you have a destination that feels like a genuine escape, both rugged and refined.

Mendocino Village. N. F. Photography/Shutterstock

When should I go to Mendocino?

Mendocino is one of those places that has appeal in every season. (I always cringe when I hear that, but it’s the truth!) The best time to go depends on the kind of trip you want. My favorites are May and the first half of October, transitional periods with few crowds and mild weather – cool in the mornings and evenings, warm in the afternoons.

Summer (June through August) brings warm, dry weather, making it the busiest season. Even then, Mendocino is quieter than elsewhere on the coast. This time of year into fall (September and October) ushers in ultraclear skies, when morning fog gives way to wide-open ocean views and fiery sunsets.

Mendocino’s rainy season runs from November to March, peaking in winter (December through February). The coastline is extra lush and green, waterfalls roar to life, and gray whales migrate just offshore. But keep in mind: many businesses in the village close for a few weeks in January and early February. Shops and restaurants in neighboring Fort Bragg, 15 minutes up the coast, remain open year-round.

If you’re planning your trip around events, winter and spring (April and May) see several beloved festivals. February is a big month for seafood lovers, with the Crab and Wine Festival and Seafood & Sips. March brings the Whale Festival, and May celebrates everything from the blues to pinot noir.

Anderson Valley vineyard. H Roberson Photography/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Mendocino?

Mendocino is ideal for a weekend trip. Strolls along the headlands, long lunches and poking around shops and galleries easily fill two or three days. But if you have an extra day or two, you can spend an afternoon wine tasting in Anderson Valley, take a day trip to marvel at towering redwoods or explore nearby Fort Bragg, home to Glass Beach and the historic Skunk Train.

Is it easy to get in and around Mendocino?

Most travelers drive up from the San Francisco Bay Area, often opting for Highway 1, the famous Pacific Coast Highway, which is the longer scenic route hugging the coast. You can also fly into Santa Rosa’s Sonoma County Airport, but Mendocino is still a two-hour drive. Either way, expect narrow, winding roads; if you’re prone to car sickness, take Dramamine or something similar. Once in town, Mendocino Village is walkable, but you’ll need a car to go further afield. Sights are spread out, and cell service is spotty – plus, half the fun is pulling over whenever the coastline demands it.

Mendocino Headlands. picchu productions/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Mendocino

Hike the headlands and watch for whales

Hiking is a must at Mendocino Headlands State Park, the town’s spectacular front yard. The Headlands Trail traces the rugged cliffs above the crashing Pacific, with opportunities to spot dolphins, whales and seals sunning on the rocks (bring a pair of binoculars). For a different perspective, follow the Big River Trail inland through wildflowers and coastal wetlands. Take the Cliffs Trail for the best of both worlds: start up high, taking in views of sea caves and arches, then head down to Portuguese Beach via a wooden staircase. The visitors center, the historic Ford House, is a worthwhile look through old photos from Mendocino’s redwood logging boom.

Wander around Mendocino Village

With Victorian-style architecture, white picket fences and a main street with in-your-face ocean views, it’s easy to while away several hours in Mendocino Village. Grab coffee and pastries at GoodLife Cafe, browse the stacks at Gallery Bookshop (insider tip: the stationery selection is just as good as the books), and pick up truffles at Mendocino Chocolate Company. Savor wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza and craft beer on the garden patio at the Brickery, and don’t miss Corners of the Mouth – yes, that’s actually its name – a natural food co-op inside a glorious converted church.

Sip your way through Anderson Valley

A 45-minute drive inland, Anderson Valley is one of California’s most underrated wine regions. The cool coastal climate is well suited for making standout chardonnay, sparkling wines and pinot noir rivaling any in Sonoma. Favorites for pinot include Lula Cellars, Toulouse Vineyards and Baxter Winery; head to Witching Stick or Thomas T Thomas Vineyards for chard; and Schaffenberger Cellars and Roederer Estate for sparkling. On the drive, you’ll pass redwood groves, tiny towns like Boonville (stop at Disco Ranch, an exceptionally well-curated bottle shop and market) and apple farms with roadside stands. Bring cash, as most operate on the honor system.

Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Wasim Muklashy/Shutterstock

Walk among the redwood giants

You don’t have to venture far from Mendocino to find the storied old-growth titans. Hendy Woods State Park and Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, both within an hour’s drive, offer some of the region’s most impressive and underrated coastal redwoods. If you’re up for a longer adventure, head 2.5 hours north to drive through the Avenue of the Giants in Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

Explore Russian Gulch State Park

This stunner of a state park is like Disneyland for nature lovers – redwoods, beaches and verdant trails are perfectly framed by the famous Russian Gulch Bridge. You’ll also find one of the coast’s most dramatic natural features: the Devil’s Punchbowl, a collapsed sea cave, also known as a blowhole, that violently churns with crashing waves. Hike Fern Canyon for a fairytale experience, passing through lush forest, by a waterfall and into a grove of second-growth redwoods. At high tide, watch the ocean rush in and out of the blowhole, and at low tide, investigate the tide pools below the bridge.

Take a side trip to Fort Bragg

Search for treasures at Glass Beach, where colorful sea glass covers the shoreline in tiny Fort Bragg, just a 15-minute drive up the coast. Grab a giant cookie from Mendocino Cookie Company and pop into the Noyo Center for Marine Science for a lesson on whales and other sea life, plus locally made marine-themed gifts. Cap off your visit by pedaling a railbike along old tracks or (my personal favorite) riding the historic Skunk Train to a magical bar hidden in the forest.

Big River. SawBear/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Mendocino

My absolute favorite thing to do in Mendo is something you can’t do anywhere else: rent a redwood outrigger canoe from Catch a Canoe. Instead of paddling in open water, you head up the calm Big River estuary, where the coastline gives way to redwoods and tranquil wetlands. Catch a Canoe custom designs and builds the outriggers by hand from local redwood, and they’re so stable, you practically can’t tip them over. It’s the perfect soft adventure for newbie paddlers or families with kids in tow, or pups – the company has special Canine Cruiser boats.

How much money do I need for Mendocino?

Mendocino leans pricey, particularly when it comes to lodging and dining. This is a small, remote town on the California coast, and prices reflect the location and limited supply. Still, it’s nowhere near as expensive as Napa Valley, and there are ways to keep costs in check: hiking, beach days and small splurges (fancy lunch, then a deli sandwich at the beach for dinner). Prices vary between seasons, but here’s what you can generally expect:

Night in an ocean view self-catering apartment: $275–400

Night at a Mendocino Village B&B: $180–300

Night at a hotel in Fort Bragg: $150–250

Latte: $6-7

Cheese and crackers from Harvest at Mendosa’s: from $10

Deli sandwich from Mendocino Market: $7–10

Wood-fired artisan pizza at the Brickery: $18–26

Dinner at Little River Inn or Trillium Cafe: $28–45 per person

Glass of local wine at a restaurant: $12–18

Wine tasting in Anderson Valley: $5–15

Pint of beer at Patterson’s Pub: $8

Catch a Canoe outrigger canoe rental: $60 per adult for three hours

How should I pack for Mendocino?

The number one thing to pack is layers. Weather on California’s northern coast can shift from foggy to sunny to chilly all in the same day, and even on blue sky summer days, temperatures rarely exceed 80°F (27°C). Bring a light rain jacket, extra socks, a hat and comfortable shoes for walking and hiking. Mendocino’s vibe is casual, even at nicer restaurants, so there’s no need to dress up.

Does Mendocino have public transit?

Mendocino does not have public transportation, and unfortunately, there are no easy train or bus routes from San Francisco. This is very much a car-centric destination, both for getting here and getting around once you arrive.