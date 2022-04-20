Napa Valley

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Napa Valley. ..Photo by Kyle Spradley | www.kspradleyphoto.com

Overview

Napa Valley is exactly what you expect when you think of Wine Country: hillside chateau wineries, bold cabernets, vast expanses of perfectly ordered grape vines, grassy slopes speckled by the tungsten sun, restaurant dinners that go on for hours, and some of the finest and most luxurious small-scale boutique hotels anywhere in California.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • ST. HELENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rows of oak wine barrels sit on racks at Tres Sabores Winery September 25, 2009 in St. Helena, California. Tres Sabores, a certified organic winery, has strated to harvest their grapes for the 2009 vintage as wineries throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys begin to harvest and crush grapes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Tres Sabores

    Napa Valley

    At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…

  • Robert Sinskey Vineyards

    Robert Sinskey Vineyards

    Napa Valley

    The fabulous hillside tasting room, constructed of stone, redwood and teak, resembles a small cathedral – fitting, given the sacred status here bestowed…

  • Hess Collection

    Hess Collection

    Napa Valley

    Art-lovers: don’t miss Hess Collection, whose galleries display mixed-media and large-canvas works, including pieces by Francis Bacon and Robert…

  • Frog's Leap

    Frog's Leap

    Napa Valley

    Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…

  • di Rosa

    di Rosa

    Napa

    West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…

  • Oxbow Public Market

    Oxbow Public Market

    Napa

    Showcasing all things culinary (produce stalls, kitchen shops and everywhere something to taste), Oxbow is foodie central with an emphasis on seasonal…

  • CIA at Copia

    CIA at Copia

    Napa

    The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of…

  • Schramsberg

    Schramsberg

    Napa Valley

    Napa’s second-oldest winery, Schramsberg makes some of California’s best brut sparkling wines, and in 1972 was the first domestic wine served at the White…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From the best wineries with amazing food pairings to spending the day at a spa, here are the top things to do in Napa Valley.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Visiting Napa Valley is a treat year-round. We give you the lowdown on what to expect every season and when its best to book ahead.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Napa Valley

Filter by interest:

NAPA VALLEY, CA/USA - AUGUST 2015: Welcome to Napa Valley Sign in Napa valley, California on Aug 14, 2015.; Shutterstock ID 427916959; GL: 65050; netsuite: Online ed; full: Napa Valley first time guide; name: Claire N 427916959

Destination Practicalities

A first-timer's guide to Napa Valley

Apr 28, 2024 • 11 min read

Read more articles

Go Beyond

Napa Valley and beyond

Beyond Napa Valley