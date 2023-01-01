The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. In its new life as Copia, the 80,000-sq-ft campus offers wine tastings, interactive cooking demos, an innovative restaurant, a massive fork statue (composed of many thousands of smaller forks) and more food-related features.

The eponymous Restaurant at CIA Copia takes a new approach to food service, with cart-and-tray dishes traveling around the dining room and chefs similarly on the move, answering burning questions from curious guests.