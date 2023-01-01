At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery, just great wine in a spectacular setting. Bucking the cabernet custom, Tres Sabores crafts elegantly structured, Burgundian-style zinfandel and spritely sauvignon blanc, which the New York Times dubbed a top 10 of its kind in California. Reservations are essential.

Guinea fowl and sheep control pests on the 35-acre estate, while golden retrievers chase butterflies through gnarled old vines. Bottles cost $26 to $84.