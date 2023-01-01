Tres Sabores

Top choice in Napa Valley

ST. HELENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rows of oak wine barrels sit on racks at Tres Sabores Winery September 25, 2009 in St. Helena, California. Tres Sabores, a certified organic winery, has strated to harvest their grapes for the 2009 vintage as wineries throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys begin to harvest and crush grapes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery, just great wine in a spectacular setting. Bucking the cabernet custom, Tres Sabores crafts elegantly structured, Burgundian-style zinfandel and spritely sauvignon blanc, which the New York Times dubbed a top 10 of its kind in California. Reservations are essential.

Guinea fowl and sheep control pests on the 35-acre estate, while golden retrievers chase butterflies through gnarled old vines. Bottles cost $26 to $84.

Suggest an Edit