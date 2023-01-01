Elizabeth Spencer

Check in at this 1872 former post-office building and indulge in tastings tableside in the outdoor garden courtyard at this inviting small winery. Featured are monster-sized Pinot Noir, a range of white-wine varietals including Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, structured light-body Grenache and an array of Cabernet. Tastings are a relaxed affair; allow an hour for the alfresco experience. Bottles cost $35 to $250.

Reservations required for parties of six or more; also recommended for smaller parties on weekends.