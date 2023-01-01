Gundlach-Bundschu Winery

California's oldest family-run winery looks like a castle but has a down-to-earth vibe. Founded in 1858 by a Bavarian immigrant, its signatures are gewürztraminer and pinot noir, but ‘Gun-Bun’ was the first American winery to produce 100% merlot. Down a winding lane, it’s a terrific bike-to winery with picnicking, hiking, a lake and frequent concerts, including a two-day folk-music festival in June. Tour the 1800-barrel cave by reservation only. Bottles are $20 to $50.