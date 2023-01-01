Robert Sinskey Vineyards

The fabulous hillside tasting room, constructed of stone, redwood and teak, resembles a small cathedral – fitting, given the sacred status here bestowed upon food and wine. It specializes in bright-acid organic pinot noir, plus exceptional aromatic white varietals, dry rosé and Bordeaux varietals such as merlot and cab franc, all crafted for the dinner table. Small bites accompany bar tastings, and seated food and wine experiences are curated by chef Maria Sinskey herself. Reserve ahead for sit-down tastings and culinary tours.

Bottles $22 to $100.