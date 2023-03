Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual and down-to-earth, with a major emphasis on fun. Sauvignon blanc is its best-known wine but the merlot merits attention. There’s also a dry, restrained cabernet, atypical of Napa.

All grapes are organically farmed. Bottles cost $20 to $55.