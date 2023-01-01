You probably have a bottle of Mumm's well-known sparking wine at home. Why not try it at the source? The valley views are spectacular and the respectable sparkling wines are sampled by the glass beneath a vineyard-side pergola or seated on a vineyard-view terrace – ideal if you want to impress conservative parents-in-law.

Dodge crowds by coming early, or paying $45 for the reserve-tasting Oak Terrace (reservations required). There's also a fabulous photography gallery featuring the work of Ansel Adams. Last seating is at 5:45pm.