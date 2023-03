Long Meadow stands out for olive-oil tastings ($10), plus good estate-grown cabernet, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir, served inside an 1874 farmhouse surrounded by lovely gardens. It also has a whiskey flight for $30; sells housemade products such as preserves, BBQ sauce and Bloody Mary mix; and hosts chef's tables (four- to five-course food-and-wine experiences) at lunch and dinner daily. Reservations for chef's table required. Bottles $20 to $50.