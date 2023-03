Titus has a modern tasting facility with windows for days, surrounded by 40 acres of vineyards. It's best to book well ahead to sample the winery's good-value, fruit-forward Cabernet Sauvignon and old-vine Zinfandel – rare in Napa. Afterward, take your glass outside, and relax on the expansive patio. The tasting fee is waived with a purchase; bottles are $20 to $70.