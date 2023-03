Ascend Mt Veeder for drop-dead vistas, 1800ft above the valley, at Napa’s oh-so-swank, first-ever organically farmed, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold-certified winery, partly owned by former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom. Hawks ride thermals at eye level as you sample bright Sauvignon Blanc and luscious Cabernet Sauvignon that’s more Bordelaise in style than Californian. Reservations required. Bottles cost $44 to $80.