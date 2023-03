This museum contains the largest displayed collection of Robert Louis Stevenson's belongings in the world. In 1880 the author – then sick, penniless and unknown – stayed in an abandoned bunkhouse at the old Silverado Mine on Mt St Helena with his wife, Fanny Osbourne; his novel the Silverado Squatters is based on his time there. Turn east off Hwy 29 at the Adams St traffic light and cross the railroad tracks.