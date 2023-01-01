Grgich Hills Estate

The esteemed owner of this longstanding winery put Napa on the map when his Chateau Montelena Napa Valley Chardonnay earned a stunning victory in the Judgement of Paris blind tasting in 1976. Now 93, Milijenko 'Mike' Grgich still makes wine without artificial pesticides, ferments with only wild yeast and powers his estate with the sun. His estate-only wines remain world-class quality and the tasting room is regal though occasionally overrun with Napa Valley wine-train passengers.