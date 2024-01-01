Tour buses flock to this corporate-owned winery, but if you know nothing about wine and can cope with crowds, the worthwhile tours provide good insight into winemaking. Definitely skip the charcuterie plate, but do consider attending one of the glorious outdoor summer concerts; call for schedules. Bottles cost $35 to $165.
Robert Mondavi
Napa Valley
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.5 MILES
At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…
26.33 MILES
For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…
4.08 MILES
The fabulous hillside tasting room, constructed of stone, redwood and teak, resembles a small cathedral – fitting, given the sacred status here bestowed…
7.41 MILES
Art-lovers: don’t miss Hess Collection, whose galleries display mixed-media and large-canvas works, including pieces by Francis Bacon and Robert…
11.23 MILES
California's oldest family-run winery looks like a castle but has a down-to-earth vibe. Founded in 1858 by a Bavarian immigrant, its signatures are…
2.29 MILES
Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…
22.97 MILES
Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…
12.99 MILES
West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…
Nearby Napa Valley attractions
1.33 MILES
Check in at this 1872 former post-office building and indulge in tastings tableside in the outdoor garden courtyard at this inviting small winery…
1.76 MILES
Estate tastings offer fantastic food pairings on a vineyard-view stone patio. We especially love the olive-oil and wine-vinegar tastings, included with…
1.97 MILES
The esteemed owner of this longstanding winery put Napa on the map when his Chateau Montelena Napa Valley Chardonnay earned a stunning victory in the…
2.29 MILES
Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…
2.5 MILES
At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…
2.87 MILES
You probably have a bottle of Mumm's well-known sparking wine at home. Why not try it at the source? The valley views are spectacular and the respectable…
3.22 MILES
Good park for a picnic.
3.42 MILES
The furniture and design chain Restoration Hardware took over this 1904 stone house and garden recently. It's now part wine tasting room, part art gallery…