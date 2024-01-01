Robert Mondavi

Napa Valley

Tour buses flock to this corporate-owned winery, but if you know nothing about wine and can cope with crowds, the worthwhile tours provide good insight into winemaking. Definitely skip the charcuterie plate, but do consider attending one of the glorious outdoor summer concerts; call for schedules. Bottles cost $35 to $165.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST. HELENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rows of oak wine barrels sit on racks at Tres Sabores Winery September 25, 2009 in St. Helena, California. Tres Sabores, a certified organic winery, has strated to harvest their grapes for the 2009 vintage as wineries throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys begin to harvest and crush grapes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Tres Sabores

    2.5 MILES

    At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…

  • Macrostie

    Macrostie

    26.33 MILES

    For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…

  • Robert Sinskey Vineyards

    Robert Sinskey Vineyards

    4.08 MILES

    The fabulous hillside tasting room, constructed of stone, redwood and teak, resembles a small cathedral – fitting, given the sacred status here bestowed…

  • Hess Collection

    Hess Collection

    7.41 MILES

    Art-lovers: don’t miss Hess Collection, whose galleries display mixed-media and large-canvas works, including pieces by Francis Bacon and Robert…

  • Gundlach-Bundschu Winery

    Gundlach-Bundschu Winery

    11.23 MILES

    California's oldest family-run winery looks like a castle but has a down-to-earth vibe. Founded in 1858 by a Bavarian immigrant, its signatures are…

  • Frog's Leap

    Frog's Leap

    2.29 MILES

    Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…

  • Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    22.97 MILES

    Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…

  • di Rosa

    di Rosa

    12.99 MILES

    West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…

Nearby Napa Valley attractions

1. Elizabeth Spencer

1.33 MILES

Check in at this 1872 former post-office building and indulge in tastings tableside in the outdoor garden courtyard at this inviting small winery…

2. Round Pond

1.76 MILES

Estate tastings offer fantastic food pairings on a vineyard-view stone patio. We especially love the olive-oil and wine-vinegar tastings, included with…

3. Grgich Hills Estate

1.97 MILES

The esteemed owner of this longstanding winery put Napa on the map when his Chateau Montelena Napa Valley Chardonnay earned a stunning victory in the…

4. Frog's Leap

2.29 MILES

Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…

5. Tres Sabores

2.5 MILES

At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…

6. Mumm Napa

2.87 MILES

You probably have a bottle of Mumm's well-known sparking wine at home. Why not try it at the source? The valley views are spectacular and the respectable…

8. RH Yountville

3.42 MILES

The furniture and design chain Restoration Hardware took over this 1904 stone house and garden recently. It's now part wine tasting room, part art gallery…