Sonoma Plaza

This is the largest plaza in California, and the veritable center for politics, love and community in the Sonoma Valley. Smack in the center of the plaza, the Mission Revival–style city hall, built 1906–08, has identical facades on four sides, reportedly because plaza businesses all demanded City Hall face their direction. At the plaza’s northeast corner, the Bear Flag Monument marks Sonoma’s moment of revolutionary glory. The weekly farmers market (5:30pm to 8pm Tuesdays, April to October) showcases Sonoma’s incredible produce.