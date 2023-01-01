Sonoma State Historic Park

This park in Sonoma is comprised of multiple sites, most side by side. Founded in 1823, Mission San Francisco Solano anchors the plaza, and was the final California mission. Sonoma Barracks houses exhibits on 19th-century life. The 1886 Toscano Hotel lobby is beautifully preserved – peek inside. The 1852 Vallejo's Home lies a half-mile northwest. One ticket allows same-day admission to all, including Petaluma Adobe State Park at General Vallejo's former ranch, 15 miles away.