Bear Flag Monument

Sonoma

This bronze sculpture, created in 1914, features a man standing on a rock and holding a flag to commemorate the Bear Flag Revolt. The revolt took place over 25 days in 1846, when a small group of townspeople rebelled against the Mexican government and proclaimed California an independent republic.

