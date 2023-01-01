Tilden Regional Park

This 2079-acre park, up in the hills east of town, is Berkeley’s best. It has nearly 40 miles of hiking and multiuse trails of varying difficulty, from paved paths to hilly scrambles, including part of the magnificent Bay Area Ridge Trail. There's also a miniature steam train ($3), a children’s farm and environmental education center, a wonderfully wild-looking botanical garden and an 18-hole golf course. Lake Anza is good for picnics and from spring through fall you can swim ($3.50).

AC Transit bus 67 runs to the park on weekends and holidays from Downtown Berkeley BART station, but only stops at the park entrance on weekdays.