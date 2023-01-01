UC Botanical Garden at Berkeley

With 34 acres and more than 10,000 types of plants, this garden in the hills above campus has one of the most varied collections in the USA. Flora from every continent except Antarctica are lovingly tended here, with special emphasis on Mediterranean species that grow in California, the Americas, the Mediterranean and southern Africa.

On weekdays, catch the university's Bear Transit H Line shuttle ($1) from campus. Limited parking across the street from the garden costs $1 per hour.

A nearby fire trail makes a woodsy walking loop around Strawberry Canyon, offering great views of town and the off-limits Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Find the trailhead on the east side of Centennial Dr just southwest of the botanical garden; you’ll emerge near the Lawrence Hall of Science.