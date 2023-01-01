The Bancroft houses, among other gems, the papers of Mark Twain, a copy of Shakespeare’s folios and a diary from the Donner Party. Its small public exhibits of historical Californiana include the surprisingly small gold nugget that sparked the 1849 gold rush. Rotating temporary exhibits spotlight history and art, with pieces from the library's own collections.

To register to use the library, you must present a current government or academic-issued photo ID. The registration desk is on your way in. Opening hours are affected by the school's academic calendar.