Officially called Sather Tower, the Campanile was modeled on St Mark’s Basilica in Venice. The 307ft spire offers fine views of the Bay Area, and at the top you can stare up into the carillon of 61 bells, ranging from the size of a cereal bowl to that of a Volkswagen. Recitals take place on weekdays at 7:50am and at noon and 6pm Monday to Saturday, with a longer piece performed at 2pm on Sunday.