Sather Gate

Berkeley

The frenetic energy buzzing from the university’s Sather Gate on any given day is a mixture of youthful posthippies reminiscing about days before their time and fashion-conscious hipsters and punk rockers who sneer at tie-dyed nostalgia. Political activists still hand out leaflets here at the south entrance to campus.

Nearby Berkeley attractions

1. University of California, Berkeley

0.06 MILES

'Cal' is one of the country's top universities, California's oldest university (1866), and home to 40,000 diverse, politically conscious students. Next to…

2. Bancroft Library

0.14 MILES

The Bancroft houses, among other gems, the papers of Mark Twain, a copy of Shakespeare’s folios and a diary from the Donner Party. Its small public…

3. Campanile

0.15 MILES

Officially called Sather Tower, the Campanile was modeled on St Mark’s Basilica in Venice. The 307ft spire offers fine views of the Bay Area, and at the…

4. UC Museum of Paleontology

0.15 MILES

Despite the title, this isn't a museum, but rather a research facility that's closed to the public. With that said, the location within the Valley Life…

5. Telegraph Avenue

0.22 MILES

Telegraph Ave has traditionally been the throbbing heart of studentville in Berkeley, the sidewalks crowded with undergrads, postdocs and youthful…

7. People’s Park

0.34 MILES

This park, just east of Telegraph Ave, is a marker in local history as a political battleground between residents and the city and state government in the…

8. First Church of Christ, Scientist

0.38 MILES

Bernard Maybeck’s impressive 1910 church uses concrete and wood in its blend of arts-and-crafts, Asian and Gothic influences. Maybeck was a professor of…