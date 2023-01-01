Lawrence Hall of Science

Near Grizzly Peak Blvd, this science hall is named after Ernest Lawrence, who won the Nobel Prize for his invention of the cyclotron particle accelerator. He was a key member of the WWII Manhattan Project, and he’s also the name behind the Lawrence Berkeley and Lawrence Livermore national laboratories. The museum has interactive (if kinda dated) exhibits for kids and adults (many closed weekdays) on subjects ranging from earthquakes to nanotechnology. Outside there’s a 60ft model of a DNA molecule.

From Downtown Berkeley BART station, take AC Transit bus 65. From campus, catch the university’s Bear Transit H Line shuttle ($1). On-site parking costs $1 per hour.