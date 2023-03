Perched high above the valley in the misty pine trees, this is one of the oldest wineries in the region, and perhaps the first producer of Chardonnay in the US. Tastings last 90 minutes, with seven wines, and are taken throughout the wonderful grounds including on the terrace, in front of the pool, amidst the terraced vineyards and down in the barreling room.

If you still have energy post tasting, consider taking a hike from here to nearby Schramsberg.