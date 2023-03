One of Napa’s oldest, Regusci dates to the late 1800s, with 160 acres of vineyards unfurling around a century-old stone winery that makes Bordeaux-style blends on the valley’s quieter eastern side – good when traffic up-valley is bad. There's a lovely oak-shaded picnic area. Reservations required; tasting fee is waived with a purchase of $80 or more. Bottles cost $55 to $120.