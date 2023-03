The top near-town outdoors destination is 375-acre Bartholomew Park, off Castle Rd, where you can picnic beneath giant oaks and hike 2 miles of trails, with hilltop vistas to San Francisco. The Palladian Villa, at the park’s entrance, is a re-creation of Count Haraszthy’s original Pompeian residence. There's also a good winery, independently operated.

Sadly the wildfires of 2017 affected this park and at the time of research it was closed until further notice.