Formerly Bartholomew Park Winery has transformed into Bartholomew Estate, set to open in its new form in spring 2019, ushering in a change of ownership, winemaker and vintages to the historic vineyards, which have been cultivated since 1857 and include Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel grapes. It's a great bike-to winery with oak-shaded grounds and valley-view hiking.