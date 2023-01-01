With Scribe, a new generation has found its place in Wine Country. Bantering groups of bespectacled, high-waisted-jeans-wearing millennials frequent this hip winery designed to resemble a French château, and at outdoor picnic tables they hold forth on the terroir-driven rosé of pinot, the skin-fermented chardonnay and the bold cab. The food pairing both hits and misses, with delectable charred asparagus and fantastically citrusy salad, but a lackluster main of rock-cod tacos drowning in avocado crema.