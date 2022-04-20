Napa

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Napa Valley Vineyards and Fog

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

While many people choose to skip Napa, it's really a shame. The small workaday city has a wonderful downtown area with plenty of fun tasting rooms, public markets and music halls. It's less chic than the villages of St Helena and Yountville, but strolling through the quiet streets past charming Victorian homes and little cottages makes for a relaxing afternoon.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • di Rosa

    di Rosa

    Napa

    West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…

  • Oxbow Public Market

    Oxbow Public Market

    Napa

    Showcasing all things culinary (produce stalls, kitchen shops and everywhere something to taste), Oxbow is foodie central with an emphasis on seasonal…

  • CIA at Copia

    CIA at Copia

    Napa

    The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Napa

Merlot grapes on vine in vineyard

Food

Tips for planning a perfect trip to California wine country

Aug 6, 2019 • 4 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Napa