Begin or end the day with a glass of bubbly or Pinot at Artesa, southwest of Napa. Built into a mountainside, the ultramodern Barcelona-style architecture is stunning and you can’t beat the top-of-the-world vistas over San Pablo Bay. Tours run at 11am and 2pm, with a focus on wine and food pairings. Reservations recommended. Bottles cost $28 to $85.