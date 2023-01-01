Napa’s second-oldest winery, Schramsberg makes some of California’s best brut sparkling wines, and in 1972 was the first domestic wine served at the White House. Blanc de blancs is the signature. The appointment-only tasting and tour (book well ahead) is expensive, but you’ll sample all the tête de cuvées (best of each vintage), not just the low-end wines. Tours include a walk through the caves; bring a sweater. Bottles cost $24 to $150.

The caves here date back from the 1800s. You'll love learning about the riddling process, how wines are racked and how to really sample a bubbly.