The tasting room is a garage, where you may even meet Mr Arroyo, known for his all-estate-grown Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon. They're distributed nowhere else and are so consistently good that 75% of production is sold before it’s bottled. Tastings are free for groups less than four people and just $10 for groups of five or six, but appointments are required. Bottles are $21 to $65.