Calistoga’s miniversion of Yellowstone’s Old Faithful shoots boiling water 30ft to 80ft into the air, every 10 to 20 minutes. The vibe is pure roadside Americana, with folksy hand-painted interpretive exhibits, picnicking and a little petting zoo, where you can come nose-to-nose with llamas. It’s 2 miles northwest of town, between Hwy 128 and Hwy 29.

Admission includes the geyser, a small geology museum, an animal farm and a picnic station.