This mansion in northwest central Pasadena has been called one of the 10 most architecturally significant homes in America. The 1908 masterpiece of California arts-and-crafts architecture was built by Charles and Henry Greene for Procter & Gamble heir David Gamble. Incorporating 17 woods, art glass and subdued light, the entire home is a work of art, with its foundation, furniture and fixtures all united by a common design and theme inspired by its Southern California environs and Japanese and Chinese architecture.

Note the sleeping porches, iridescent stained glass and subtle appearances of the Gamble family’s rose and crane crest.

Other Greene and Greene homes, including Charles Greene’s former private residence, line nearby Arroyo Tce and Grand Ave. Pick up a self-guided walking-tour pamphlet at the Gamble House bookstore ($1.50; 10am to 3pm Tuesday, 10am to 5pm Thursday to Sunday).