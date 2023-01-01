Richard H Chambers Courthouse

On the National Register of Historic Places, this Spanish Colonial Revival–style tower was built during the 1920s and '30s as a resort hotel, sat abandoned for years and now houses the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. Self-guided tours of the impressively restored ground floor, library and courtrooms are available when court is not in session.

Step into the law library to see the old, stopped Chicago clock on the south wall and sensational views of the gracefully arched 1913 Colorado St Bridge.

Phone before setting out, to make sure court is not in session.

Free parking in the lot across the street.