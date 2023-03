Kidspace is one of the best children's museums we've seen, with hands-on exhibits, outdoor learning areas and gardens luring the single-digit set. It makes great use of the SoCal sunshine with trails rambling uphill in the Arroyo Adventure, an indoor nature exchange, plenty of water features and ways to learn through play in the Galvin Physics Forest.

For a quieter experience, come after 1:30pm, when the field-trip crowd has left.