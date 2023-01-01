One of LA’s most venerable landmarks, the 1922 Rose Bowl Stadium can seat up to 93,000 spectators and has its moment in the sun every New Year’s Day when it hosts the famous Rose Bowl post-season college football game. At other times the UCLA Bruins play their home games here, and the occasional concert or special event also brings in the masses, as does a monthly flea market.

The Rose Bowl is surrounded by Brookside Park, which is a nice spot for hiking, cycling and picnicking. Families should check out the excellent Kidspace Children’s Museum, and architecture nuts should look for the nearby, palatial 1903 Richard H Chambers Courthouse, once a grand hotel.