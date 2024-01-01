Art Center College of Design

Overlooking the Arroyo Seco from its ridgetop perch is this world-renowned arts campus. Free tours for prospective students are offered during the school year at 2pm Monday to Friday; reservations are required. To see what students and alumni have been up to, check out the latest exhibit at the Williamson Gallery.
