Colorado St Bridge

Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley

Spanning some 150ft above and nearly 1500ft across the Arroyo Seco, this stunning bridge was the world's tallest concrete bridge when it was completed in 1913. The bridge balances on soaring arches. The bridge had a star turn in La La Land when Mia and Sebastian crossed it on a date at sunset.

Nearby Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley attractions

1. Richard H Chambers Courthouse

0.21 MILES

On the National Register of Historic Places, this Spanish Colonial Revival–style tower was built during the 1920s and '30s as a resort hotel, sat…

2. Norton Simon Museum

0.41 MILES

Rodin’s The Burghers of Calais standing guard by the entrance is only a mind-teasing overture to the full symphony of art in store at this exquisite…

4. Pasadena Museum of History

0.48 MILES

On the grounds of a palatial beaux-arts mansion that once housed the Finnish consulate, this interesting museum now presents changing exhibits on some…

5. Tournament House & Wrigley Gardens

0.5 MILES

Chewing-gum magnate William Wrigley spent his winters in the elegant Italian Renaissance–style mansion where the Tournament of Roses Association now…

6. Gamble House

0.58 MILES

This mansion in northwest central Pasadena has been called one of the 10 most architecturally significant homes in America. The 1908 masterpiece of…

7. Kidspace Children's Museum

0.74 MILES

Kidspace is one of the best children's museums we've seen, with hands-on exhibits, outdoor learning areas and gardens luring the single-digit set. It…

8. Rose Bowl Stadium

1.15 MILES

One of LA’s most venerable landmarks, the 1922 Rose Bowl Stadium can seat up to 93,000 spectators and has its moment in the sun every New Year’s Day when…