Mack & Jackie Robinson Memorial

This pair of giant heads depicts the Robinson brothers, groundbreaking athletes who spent their formative years here in Pasadena. Jackie (1919–72) gained fame for breaking the color barrier as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball. He became a perennial all-star, World Series champion, and hall-of-famer for the Brooklyn (later LA) Dodgers. Mack (1914–2000) won a silver medal in the 200-meter sprint at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, puncturing the white supremacist notions of the Nazi regime.