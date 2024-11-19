The Pacific states of California, Oregon and Washington shine all year long, but particularly in the summer months, when the sun beams down, the foliage is lush and green and water activities abound. But even in spring and fall, this is perfect country for road-tripping.



As a Los Angeles native, I'd been dying to make the drive to the Pacific Northwest – passing through northern California, Oregon and Washington State, and stopping at must-see natural wonders along the way.

I finally made the dream a reality this summer when I hit the road with my family of five for 13 days in a rental car for an epic adventure that we’ll never forget. I’m already thinking of when we can do it again — and you should start planning this epic drive, too. Here’s how to make the most of a road trip from Los Angeles to Seattle (and beyond).



Trip length: 13 days; approximately 1460 miles.

When to arrive and where to end: You’ll kick off heading north from the Los Angeles area and end up in Seattle, Washington, about two weeks later. Book a hire car ahead so it's waiting for you on arrival at the airport.



Things to know: I created this itinerary assuming it’s a one-way trip, and one-way rentals can easily be arranged through car hire companies. We used a rental car and flew back home from Washington, but this route can also be followed as a round-trip circuit if you have more time to spare. Always check the weather and road conditions at national parks and landmarks along the way, as storms, mudslides and other natural hazards can close them at short notice. The only area where you're likely to hit major traffic is on the way into Seattle from Portland.

What to pack: Bring warm layers. Even in summer, days can be nice and sunny, but temperatures quickly cool down in the evenings. Sun protection and a hat are essentials when hiking; carry and refill reusable water bottles to stay hydrated. Don’t forget a portable phone charger as well – some mountain areas on this route are remote and you don’t want to be stuck with a dead phone if you get into trouble.

Stretch your legs on your first stop of the trip in California's capital, Sacramento. Shutterstock

Stop 1: Sacramento, California

Vibes: A relaxed start in a walkable state capital.

Do: The first overnight stop on this long journey is in the Californian capital, Sacramento, a 386-mile drive north from Los Angeles on Interstate 5. While you’ll be here for less than a day, there should be time to take a stroll along the Old Sacramento Waterfront and stop in at the Sacramento History Museum to get a snapshot of the city’s history. Finish up by taking in a game, gig or show at the home of the Sacramento Kings basketball team, the famous Golden 1 Center.

Eat: For lunch or dinner, dine in or take out a whole pie from Pizza Supreme Being, famed for their made-from-scratch sourdough crusts and high-quality toppings.

Stay: The contemporary Kimpton The Sawyer hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Sacramento, just steps away from the Golden 1 Center and within walking distance of everywhere else you’ll want to go.

The drive (272 miles, 5 hours 10 minutes): After a night in Sacramento, get up bright and early and follow Interstate 5 north toward Mount Shasta. This isn’t the most exciting section of the drive, but you can make some detours along the way to make the journey seem less endless.

About two hours into your drive, pull in at From the Hearth Kitchen and Pie in Redding for a hearty breakfast. After you’ve fueled up on food, refill your gas tank (or recharge your EV) and proceed up the highway for approximately two hours, veering east onto State Route 36 for a fun little detour to Lassen Volcanic National Park. Get out to stretch your legs and hike the two-hour Bumpass Hell Trail, providing an opportunity to marvel at the bubbling geothermal pools.

Now hop back in your car and head north for about an hour on State Route 89 to reach the town of Mount Shasta, where you can finally rest your weary head. If you still have some daylight to play with, pause to view lovely Burney Falls on the way (but check the park is open, as trails were closed for most of 2024 for reconstruction). Otherwise, the drive up to Mount Shasta is stunning and the roadside is adorned with colorful foliage in fall – it's well worth younger passengers staying awake for.

The Mount Shasta region offers some of the most gorgeous views on the Los Angeles–Washington route. Getty Images

Stop 2: Mount Shasta, California

Vibes: Chill out in a small mountain town.



Do: Mount Shasta sprawls across a wide area, and since you’re only here for one day, make the best of what nature has to offer by heading to Castle Lake and renting kayaks or stand-up paddleboards to enjoy the great outdoors. Still feeling energetic? Head to Faery Falls, about a 10-minute drive from town, where an easy hike leads to a stunning waterfall.

Eat: Theory Coffee is one of the newest additions to downtown Mount Shasta, serving delicious signature coffees and pastries, including a massive cinnamon roll that can easily feed two or three.

Stay: Mount Shasta's Basecamp Lodge offers spacious and clean cabins with stunning views of Mount Shasta. The kitchens and bathrooms are well-appointed, and it's only a mile into town from here.

The drive (217 miles, 3 hours 45 minutes): Moving on from Mount Shasta, you’ll head back down the mountain and continue north on Interstate 5 to US 97 for the drive into beautiful Oregon. This is a lovely section of the route, bookmarked by sky-high trees and picturesque mountains.

Stop on the way at the High Desert Museum, where you can enjoy a delicious lunch, walk around the expansive grounds, watch playful otters and learn more about the landscape around you. Hop back in the car and drive north for another 10 minutes or so to reach your next overnight stop in Bend.

The area around Bend offers uplifting landscapes on all sides. Manuela Durson/Shutterstock

Stop 3: Bend, Oregon

Vibes: A hipster river town that's great for outdoor enthusiasts.

Do: Take some time to enjoy Bend's outdoor thrills. Go on an unforgettable lava tube cave tour with Wanderlust Tours or go whitewater rafting down the Deschutes River with Sun Country Tours (summer only) – both once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Sticking to town, check out the Old Mill District for shopping and restaurants right along the river, or discover cafes, galleries, stores and more downtown.

Eat: For dinner or lunch, unwind with tasty meals and drinks on an expansive lawn overlooking the river at the Bend Brewing Company. Head to Blissful Spoon in the morning for some unique European-style breakfast options.

Stay: The Campfire Hotel makes a great home base – you can walk to the downtown area or take a short drive to enjoy various outdoor activities. There are bunk bedrooms for families and a heated pool. For a more elevated, resort-like experience, there’s Tetherow Resort, an 11-minute drive from downtown.

The drive (142 miles, 2 hours 40 minutes): Fill up your tank, then head north up the 97 and turn onto US 26, then Oregon Route 35 to get to Hood River. Compared to other days on this trip, this section will pass by quickly, with scenic views and lots of rewarding stops along the way. Keep kids sweet with a visit to meet the alpacas at Crescent Moon Ranch right outside of Bend, if you’re so inclined.

You’ll approach Hood River along the picturesque Hood River Fruit Loop, a 35-mile driving circuit passing scenic farm stands, lavender farms, cideries and wineries. Stop along the way for lunch and grab picnic provisions such as local cheeses, cold meats and tasty apple cider. On the final approach to Hood River, don’t miss the famous huckleberry milkshake at the Apple Valley Country Store; it’s only a 10-minute drive from town, so you can easily hit it up two days in a row.

Mount Hood rises dramatically over the Hood River in Oregon. Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Stop 4: Hood River, Oregon

Vibes: Small-town charm with stunning views of the Hood River and the Columbia River Gorge.

Do: Shop around Hood River's quintessentially American downtown, hitting up small-town stores such as G Willikers Toy Shoppe and Tokki Art Supply. Head down to the Hood River Waterfront Park, where you can rent paddleboards and kayaks to enjoy a day on the Columbia River (of which Hood River is a tributary). There's also gorgeous hiking in the nearby mountains; check out the trails at Mount Hood Meadows, which transforms into a ski center in the snowy winter months. It's worth taking the chairlift even in the warmer months for a scenic ride up the mountain.

Eat: Hit up Love & Hominy for delicious tacos and ice-cold frosés, and don’t miss the iconic Mike’s Ice Cream (open April to November) for dessert. End your stay by catching an epic waterfront sunset over dinner and drinks on the massive second-floor patio at Ferment Brewing Company. Before leaving Fort Hood, enjoy a traditional Swedish breakfast at Broder Øst inside the Hood River Hotel.

Stay: Sleep a couple of nights at the historic Hood River Hotel – filled with delightful original architectural details. It’s within walking distance of everything, including the waterfront. If you happen to be here on July 4th, you’ll be able to catch an epic fireworks show over the river right in front of the hotel.

The drive (63 miles, 1 hour, 20 minutes): Now we’re entering the easy leg of the road trip. With just over an hour in the driving seat, you can take your time in the morning, making multiple fun stops on your way to Portland, Oregon. After driving for 20 minutes along the westbound 84, take exit 40 for a detour to the Bonneville Hatchery, a sleeper hit of a stop for families, where you can view Herman, the 10-ft-long sturgeon.

Make another rewarding stop about 15 minutes later at Multnomah Falls, the tallest waterfall in Oregon. It's right off the highway, but parking can be a little tricky in the middle of the day; if you arrive in the morning, finding space is usually a breeze. Next, hop back in the car for another 20 minutes on the 84 and exit at Troutdale to hit up Sugarpine Drive-In for soft-serve ice cream and coffee as a reward for all that activity before heading into Portland.

Sunset views over Portland are stunning from the Portland Aerial Tram. Jit Lim/500px

Stop 5: Portland, Oregon

Vibes: Artsy, foodie paradise.

Do: Portland is known as the City of Roses, so don’t miss seeing the blooms at the International Rose Test Garden and stock up on reading material at world-famous Powell’s Books. Most of all, don’t forget to eat! This is a foodie town, and great eats abound, from food carts to small hole-in-the-wall restaurants and hip cocktail lounges. For epic city views at sunset, ride the Portland Aerial Tram.



Eat: Voodoo Doughnut may be a landmark institution in these parts, but I prefer to hit up Pip’s Original when we’re in town for melt-in-your-mouth mini doughnuts and chai (Indian-style tea). Portland has a fast-evolving foodie scene, so check online for the latest and greatest places to dine, and make reservations well ahead of time if you have a must-eat restaurant on your list.

Stay: If you want a luxe stop in the city, stay one or two nights at The Nines Hotel downtown. Stunning modern art and spacious rooms make it a real reprieve after days in the driving seat. You can walk to just about anywhere from here.

The drive (174 miles, 3 hours): The drive from Portland to Seattle isn’t super long, but the traffic going into Seattle can be a beast. It’s the only leg where we encountered any real congestion — and that was on a Sunday.

Pike Place Market is a Seattle institution. Eakkarat Rangram/Shutterstock

Stop 6: Seattle, Washington

Vibes: A creative, coffee-obsessed urban hub, filled with nature.

Do: Make good use of your time by heading to the Seattle Center, which houses the iconic Space Needle, the awe-inspiring Chihuly Garden and Glass, the Museum of Pop Culture, the International Fountain, and the super fun Artists at Play playground, making it a one-stop entertainment center for adults and kids alike. Another essential tourist hit is the Pike Place Market, also home to the infamous Gum Wall (yep, that's a wall covered in used chewing gum) – just know it’s usually incredibly crowded. If you do go, grab a bowl of clam chowder at Pike Place Chowder.

Eat: For a warm, cozy and insanely delicious breakfast experience, head to Secret Congee in Ballard.

Stay: If you can swing it, the Lotte Hotel Seattle is an amazing place to stay for a few nights. Head up to the penthouse restaurant for delicious Korean-fusion fare and cocktails. For a more economical option, the Ace Hotel is clean, achingly hip and centrally located.

The drive (27 miles, 40 minutes): You could finish in Seattle, but there's time for one more detour before you hand over the keys to the rental car. Drive for about 40 minutes to reach the Mukilteo ferry terminal and drive your car onto the ferry to Whidbey Island. While you don’t need to reserve ahead, it’s wise to book in peak season so you don't end up stuck waiting for the next ferry. Be sure to allow some extra time to get here as Seattle traffic can be unpredictable; the ride to the island takes just minutes.

Whidbey Island offers relaxing landscapes within easy reach of downtown Seattle. Shutterstock

Stop 7: Whidbey Island, Washington

Vibes: Relaxed and artsy coastal escape.



Do: Pop into charming island shops and stop by the Whale Bell in Langley in the south of the island; be sure to ring the bell if you spot a whale offshore. Don’t miss driving up north to the historic Deception Pass Bridge; you can park and walk across it or head below the span to a lovely beach (you’ll need to pay $10 for parking or $30 for an annual Discover Pass that covers national parks throughout Washington). For a lovely hike, a sure bet is Ebey’s Landing, with its gorgeous bluff views and scenic shoreline.

Eat: The Flower House Cafe in Langley is perfect for grabbing pastries and coffee. Swing by Greenbank Pantry & Deli for a sandwich and drinks on your way up to Coupeville – just be prepared to wait during the peak season. The Oystercatcher in Coupeville has fantastic oysters and ceviche, but you’ll need to make reservations ahead.

Stay: Captain Whidbey is an idyllic lo-fi retreat in Coupeville with hammocks, a lake, a sauna, direct access to the water and a highly-rated onsite restaurant – don’t skip the mussels!



The drive (40 miles, 45 minutes): If you’re flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, head back the way you came and take the Mukilteo ferry back to the mainland. From the ferry terminal, allow at least an hour to cover the 40 miles to the airport, with sweeping final views of Seattle to cap off an epic adventure.

Tips for EV drivers

If you’re planning on driving an electric vehicle for this journey, you’ll need to plan carefully and consider backup options in case one charger is out of order or there’s a long wait. Chargers are fairly plentiful around Sacramento, Portland and Seattle, but there are long stretches of open road where chargers are more challenging to find, especially up into the mountains. Be sure to fully charge in the nearest large city before starting these drives. Every stop we've listed has multiple EV charging options; even Whidbey Island has five different charging stations dotted around the island.