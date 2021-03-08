With 300 miles of barrier-island beaches and innumerable coastal towns waiting to be explored, North Carolina’s shoreline attracts millions of visitors each year – and it’s not hard to see why.

From romantic escapes to kid-friendly family vacations, and action-packed adventures to lazy days in the sun, the region offers something for everyone. Here are a dozen of the best beaches in North Carolina.

Outer Banks

Corolla Beach

Best beach for families with young kids

Just below the Virginia border on the Outer Banks, Corolla (pronounced “kuh-RAH-luh”) is a go-to choice for families with young kids, thanks to its gentle waves and 24 miles of wide, white sand.

Corolla is the only place in the region that allows four-wheel-drives directly onto the beach year round, fee-free (though you'll need a permit if you want to park).

Interestingly enough, the 4x4 beaches are also where you’ll find Corolla’s best-known attraction: wild horses. Descended from Spanish Mustangs, these horses have had the run of the place for hundreds of years. It’s illegal to come within 50ft of the horses, but a handful of tour operators can get you close enough for a photo opp.

Duck

Best beach for families with teens

Barely 15 miles south of Corolla, the resort town of Duck has just 500 permanent residents, but its numbers swell during the summer season. It’s a hugely popular destination for families, especially those with teens.

On the eastern ocean-facing side of town, shops and restaurants are clustered around a six-mile-long trail with sidewalks and bike lanes.

On the western side, Duck Town Park covers 11 acres of greenspace, with a playground, a public canoe and kayak launch and a mile-long boardwalk that winds along the Currituck Sound. The town plays host to an annual jazz festival – typically the second weekend in October – and its beaches are private and well-kept.

Nags Head

Best beach for hang-gliding

One of the best-known towns in the Outer Banks, Nags Head is a destination for spring-breakers and multi-generational families. Its location on Bodie Island, a few miles south of Kitty Hawk and the Wright Brothers National Memorial, makes it a draw for aviation buffs.

It can get very crowded in the summer, so it’s almost better to visit during the off-season. Less crowds mean more space to yourself for fishing off the pier, hang-gliding at Jockey’s Ridge – a state park with the tallest natural sand dune system in the eastern US.

Average temperatures don’t usually dip below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius), so a wintry stroll on a beach wouldn't be too uncomfortable.

Ocracoke Island

Best beach for shelling

Once a hideout for the infamous pirate Blackbeard and the site of his death in 1718, Ocracoke Island is known today for its natural beauty and low-key vibe.

Located on the southern end of the Outer Banks, most of the island is part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore – protected land administered by the National Park Service. Its beaches are stellar spots for shelling, with beachcombers turning up conchs, sand dollars and Scotch bonnets on a regular basis.

The waves can be turbulent this close to Cape Hatteras, but the water is warmer here than it is further north, thanks to the Gulf Stream off the coast.

Cape Lookout National Seashore

Best remote beach

With 56 miles of beach to explore along a series of undeveloped barrier islands, Cape Lookout National Seashore is the perfect place to enjoy the natural beauty of the Carolina coast.

A short ferry ride brings guests to the park where there’s something for everyone from swimming and shelling to touring the iconic lighthouse and observing local wildlife. Shackleford Banks offers ideal conditions for swimming, sunbathing and watching wild horses that live on the island.

Adventurous visitors may opt to tour the coastline via ATV or kayak. Designated as an International Dark Sky Park, guests can experience spectacular stargazing during an overnight stay at the year-round primitive camp sites or seasonal rustic cabins.

There are limited facilities at the ferry landings and cabin areas. The park requests leave no trace practices for both daytime and overnight beachgoers.

Crystal Coast

Atlantic Beach

Best beach for a day trip from Raleigh

Just 150 miles southeast of Raleigh on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, Atlantic Beach is an easy drive from the state capital, and it can draw a crowd in the peak summer months.

Located on Bogue Banks, a small barrier island tucked between Bogue Sound and the ocean, it’s the first stop off the causeway from Highway 70, making it an easy option for a weekend getaway or a longer escape.

With a boardwalk, a fishing pier, wide sandy beaches and offshore activities like parasailing, kiteboarding, jet-skiing and kayaking, it's no wonder the place garners so much attention. And let's not forget the kitschy souvenir shops and restaurants galore,

At the island’s eastern point is Fort Macon State Park, and the eponymous fort saw action in the Civil War. Tour the premises, then settle on the beach, a beautiful stretch of sand with a bathhouse, concessions, wheelchair-accessible areas and lifeguards on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Emerald Isle

Best beach for upscale crowds

Not 15 miles west of Atlantic Beach is Emerald Isle, a bit sleepier than its neighbor, with fewer hotels and more condos, cottages and houses. The town is a bit more upscale, with art galleries, boutiques and fine-casual dining.

Emerald Isle may be on the quiet side, but there’s plenty to do on and off the 12 miles of beach, especially for families – everything from putt-putt and disc golf to paddleboarding, surf lessons and fishing off the pier. It’s also easy to reach from Raleigh, with its own causeway to help drivers beat the cross-island traffic.

Bear Island

Best beach for beachcombing and bird watching

Accessible by ferry and private boat only, with primitive camping and virgin beach, Bear Island is at the heart of Hammocks Beach State Park – a peaceful and secluded respite from the modern-day beachgoing throngs.

Home to shore birds and tidal pools teeming with life, the four-mile barrier island is heaven for beachcombers and birdwatchers. There’s marshland to explore via paddling trails for kayaks, canoes and paddleboards (available to rent in season).

The oceanfront campsites are open year-round, so you can sleep beside the dunes and under the stars practically any time you choose.

Topsail

Topsail Island

Best beach to observe sea turtles

North of Wrightsville in Onslow County, the 26-mile-long Topsail (pronounced TOP-sul) was once another rumored hideaway for the pirate Blackbeard. Today, its beaches are laidback and family-friendly, with waters conducive to fishing any time of the year.

Surf City is the island’s commercial hub, with well-kept beaches and a year-round population of nearly 3500. To the north is North Topsail Beach and Ocean City, a quiet community established in 1949 as the first beach destination on the Atlantic where Black people could own property, and to the south is Topsail Beach, a town with 400-some year-round residents and zero high-rise development allowed.

The island is fertile ground for nesting sea turtles, and the ​Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center offers educational programs and public releases of the loggerheads its staff has nursed back to health.

Wilmington

Wrightsville Beach

Best beach to visit all year round

Across the Cape Fear River from the port city of Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach is a solid option throughout the year, thanks to a winning combination of urban attractions and outdoor adventures.

The mild weather and sprawling sands attract families, retirees and college crowds, while activities like surf camp, sailing school and diving classes keep them busy both on and off the water.

Get up early to catch the sunrise over the Atlantic, hit the Oceanic Pier for a magic-hour stroll, and in the summertime, catch an outdoor concert at the park. Head over the causeway for dinner at one of the city’s top-rated restaurants, followed by a show or movie at the historic Thalian Hall – a 19th-century theater on the National Register for Historic Places.

Carolina Beach

Best beach for boardwalk fun

Carolina Beach is an epicenter of family fun, nestled on the aptly named Pleasure Island between Wrightsville Beach and Bald Head Island on the Atlantic coast.

Its boardwalk is often called one of the best in the US. It lives up to the buzz with rides and arcade games, bike rentals, restaurants and concessions, and weekly fireworks during the summer.

On the Cape Fear side of the island, Carolina Beach State Park boasts 761 acres of nature trails, campsites and beach. It’s also a native habitat for the Venus flytrap. The wheelchair-accessible half-mile Flytrap loop provides a look at the carnivorous plants in the wild.

Kure Beach

Best crowd-pleasing beach

From history lovers to nature enthusiasts, Kure Beach offers a wide range of activities to delight every visitor.

This popular beach is brimming with things to do such as exploring exhibits at Fort Fisher, marveling at marine life in the aquarium and fishing along the pier. Kure Beach is a favorite destination for scuba divers with the remains of over 200 shipwrecks to discover including the well-preserved Civil War-era blockade runner, the Condor.

The Ocean Front Park & Pavilion and Hi-Tech Arcade entertain families with kid-friendly activities and events throughout the year.

Brunswick

Bald Head Island

Best beach to escape the crowds

A secluded, car-free retreat between the Cape Fear River and the Atlantic Ocean, Bald Head Island can only be reached by ferry or private yacht. Once you’re onsite, bikes and golf carts are the only means of transportation.

As a result, the vast majority of the island's 12,000 acres – including salt marshes, maritime forests, and 14 miles of beaches – remain pristine and untouched. For a solitary escape à deux, it's tough to get better than this.

The Bald Head Woods Coastal Reserve is a prime spot for birdwatching and the Kent Mitchell Nature Trail has paths suitable for a range of abilities. The Bald Head Island Conservancy offers guided kayak tours, tidal-pool explorations and birding tours. Sea turtles – mostly loggerheads – nest here from June to August. The beaches are great for shelling, especially around low tide.

Best places to visit in North Carolina

Sunset Beach

Best winter beach

While Sunset Beach is great to visit any time of year, this coastal gem near the southern edge of the state is extra special from late fall through early spring. During this time, visitors can experience a rare phenomenon, observing both the sunrise and sunset over the water.

About 1.5 miles from the Sunset Beach Pier, visitors can add their hopes, memories and well-wishes to a journal in the Kindred Spirits Mailbox. The small mailbox sits next to a bench on Bird Island where visitors can read entries left behind by those who have stopped by over the years and add their own thoughts to the empty pages.

This quiet beach is a relaxing destination for vacationers in search of a tranquil getaway.

Oak Island

Best nostalgic beach

From the ice cream parlor and mini-golf to fishing piers and wide sandy shores, Oak Island embodies the timeless charm of a classic beach vacation.

Ten miles of shoreline become a water enthusiast’s playground for kayaking and boating as well as swimming and fishing. With bike trails for all levels, cycling is a popular way to explore the area by land. The Oak Island Lighthouse offers stunning views of the Brunswick Islands.

With plenty of pet-friendly places and activities along Oak Island, this is also one of the best beaches to bring the entire family, including furry friends.

Inland

Lake Lure

Best beach for Dirty Dancing recreations

The North Carolina coast is a beachy bonanza, but those who prefer freshwater excursions have options too. Chief among them is Lake Lure, located less than 30 miles from Asheville in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The manmade lake and the surrounding area served as a backdrop for Dirty Dancing, that ‘80s classic starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Recreate your favorite moments from the film with a stay in a themed cabin or a photoshoot at one of the movie’s exterior locations. (Superfans should visit in September for the Dirty Dancing Festival).

If that’s not your idea of fun, you can still have the time of your life fishing, boating and swimming at Lake Lure or hiking and rock climbing at nearby Chimney Rock State Park.

Discover exciting things to do in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast with adventures awaiting around every corner in the Tarheel state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nicest beach in North Carolina?

Well-kept beaches, lack of high-rises and plentiful activities on land and sea make Topsail Island a favorite choice for nicest beach in North Carolina. From sea turtles and Surf City to pirates and promenades, this beach has all the makings for an unforgettable beach getaway.

What beach has the clearest water in North Carolina?

As evidenced by its name and location along the Crystal Coast, Emerald Isle is known for its clear water and vibrant blue-green hues. Few storms and light off-shore winds create the right conditions for sediment to settle to the ocean floor, resulting in the clearest water in the state.

What is the least crowded beach in North Carolina?

The remote location of Bald Head Island accessible only by ferry or private boat makes it one of the state’s least crowded beaches. With 12,000 acres to explore, the untouched preserve and quaint neighborhoods offer a serene, spacious getaway.

What is the most affordable beach in North Carolina?

With cost-effective accommodations and plenty of cheap or free things to do in this North Carolina destination, Sunset Beach is ideal for an affordable beach vacation. Enjoy long walks along the shore, swim in the surf, browse local markets, fish from the pier or join a free event.

What are the top family-friendly beaches in North Carolina?

Outer Banks favorites Corolla and Duck feature gentle waves and spacious shores as well as natural and manmade attractions, watersports and land activities to entertain all ages, making them great places for visiting families. Wrightsville area’s Carolina and Kure beaches are some of the most family-friendly in the state with charming boardwalks and arcades in addition to beautiful coastline and peaceful natural settings.

When is the best time to visit North Carolina Beaches?

Although many of the best beaches in North Carolina are great destinations year-round, visiting from March to October is considered the most favorable for enjoying the coast. Early spring and late fall are best for avoiding crowds. Swimmers and sunbathers can enjoy warm water and pleasant temperatures from late spring until the middle of fall.

